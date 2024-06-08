Two injured, seven displaced in Lake Ridge, Manassas townhouse fires

Two residents suffered minor injuries and seven people were displaced in two townhouse fires hours apart on opposite ends of Prince William County, Virginia.

On Friday, just after 3:30 p.m., crews were called to the 12600 block of Dulcinea Place in Lake Ridge for reports of a townhouse fire.

Crews arrived with heavy fire showing and an occupant safely out of the building, Prince William County fire and rescue Assistant Chief Matt Smolsky said in a release.

Fire attack quickly brought the blaze under control, he said. The home sustained extensive damage and was determined to be unsafe to occupy by the county building official, Smolsky said.

The adjoining townhomes were not significantly impacted.

The lone occupant at the time of the fire was taken to a nearby medical facility with non-life-threatening injuries, Smolsky said.

Two adults and one child were displaced.

The Fire Marshal’s Office determined the cause of the fire was combustible materials left too close to the burning stovetop, Smolsky said.

Crews were called to the next fire at 12:55 a.m. Saturday in the 7600 block of Monitor Court in the Sudley area outside Manassas.

Firefighters arrived with a working fire on the rear side of the home and all occupants safely evacuated. Firefighters controlled the fire within minutes, Smolsky said.

The home sustained moderate damage and was determined to be unsafe to occupy by the county building official.

A woman who lives there was taken to a nearby medical facility with a non-life-threatening injury.

The Red Cross is assisting the four adults displaced by the fire. The Fire Marshal’s office has determined the area of origin to be on the rear side of the home, but the actual cause is still being determined, Smolsky said.

Firefighters also responded to a garage fire in Haymarket at 3:47 a.m. Saturday in the 4500 block of Logmill Road in Haymarket. A passerby reported the fire and crews arrived to find a detached garage fully involved. Smolsky said the blaze was quickly brought under control. No injuries were reported.

The Fire Marshal’s Office is still working to determine the cause of that fire.