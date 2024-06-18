Teen killed in Prince William Co. shooting; suspect at-large, police say

Officers found a 17-year-old male with gunshot wounds in an outdoor stairwell in an apartment building in Woodbridge.

A 17-year-old is dead after a shooting in Prince William County, Virginia, early Tuesday. Police say they're still searching for the suspect.

Around 12:45 a.m., officers responded to the Misty Ridge Apartments on Lost Canyon Court in Woodbridge for reports of a shooting, according to a news release. They found a 17-year-old male with gunshot wounds in an outdoor stairwell.

The teen was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died, police said. His identity will not be made public by law enforcement at this time, due to his age.

A preliminary investigation found that the suspect fled on food after the shooting, according to the release. A Fairfax County police helicopter searched the area, as well as a K-9, but police said the suspect is still at-large.

At this point, detectives do not believe the shooting was random and ask anyone with information to contact the department.

No other injuries were reported in the shooting, but an apartment in the complex was struck.

Aniya Hernandez, who lives in the Misty Ridge community, said she and her husband were working on their car Tuesday morning when a neighbor came over and told them there had been a shooting nearby.

“I wouldn’t say this area is great, by all means, but I never thought there would be a shooting going on,” she said.

In May 2023, another shooting at the same apartment complex killed 25-year-old Michael Eugene Hawkins III.

Hernandez said she hasn’t heard anything directly from the police or Misty Ridge about Monday’s shooting, but that neighbors are keeping each other updated and following the news online. That’s how she found out the victim was a teenager, which she called “so sad.”

“My lease ends this Friday, so I’m kind of happy to be getting out of here,” Hernandez said.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

A map of the area where the shooting happened is below.

WTOP’s Luke Lukert contributed to this report.

