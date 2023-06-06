Prince William Co. police search for Woodbridge man who shot, killed 1

Prince William County police are looking for a man suspected of shooting and killing a 25-year-old man last month in Woodbridge, Virginia.

Police are asking for the public’s help in finding 34-year-old Jeffrey Donelle Hampton, who police have identified in the killing of Michael Eugene Hawkins, III, 25.

The two were involved in an argument on May 21, police said, when gunfire was exchanged near the Misty Ridge Apartments on Lost Canyon Court.

After being shot, police said Hawkins was taken to a hospital by authorities where he later died from his injuries.

Police are offering a reward of up to $5,000 for any information that leads to Hampton’s arrest as the investigation continues.

Hampton is described as a 5-foot-10-inches tall, 170lbs with black hair, brown eyes and a distinguishable neck tattoo.

He is wanted for one count of murder, one count on the use of a firearm in commission of a felony, one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and two counts of shooting into an occupied dwelling.

