Prince William County’s first dedicated, indoor pickleball club opens this weekend

Indoor pickleball company Dill Dinkers opens its first location in Virginia on Saturday in Manassas Mall.

Outdoor Pickleball on the court line. Yellow Pickleball with Blue interior, white line and green exterior..(Getty Images/Glen Edwards)

The 16,485-square-foot facility features six indoor cushioned courts with fences, an event space, a ball machine, a pro shop, and a reservation system powered by CourtReserve for members and visitors.

The location will offer clinics, private and semi-private lessons, open play, round robins, leagues, business advertising, and rental space for private events, the company said in a news release.

The club will have pickleball pro, Randolph College alumni and certified coach Gage Tutko on staff. Dill Dinkers also works in partnership with Baltimore-born, professional pickleball player Collin Johns.

Each club is also equipped with paddles, nets and other high-quality products through its relationship with JOOLA.

Players of all skill levels can sign up for individual, couple or family memberships here.

Since it was established in November 2022 in Columbia, Maryland, Dill Dinkers has opened four company-managed stores in Maryland and has “rapidly expanded nationwide” after a franchise launch in September.