15-year-old dead, 3 wounded following shooting in Prince William Co.

A 15-year-old boy is dead and three other males were wounded after a shooting in Triangle, Virginia, Monday night.

Prince William County police said officers responded to the 3700 block of Masthead Trail for reports of a shooting behind a home at 10:30 p.m.

A 15-year-old teenager and a man were transported to a hospital by fire and rescue personnel. The 15-year-old Triangle boy later died from his injuries, police said.

While investigating the shooting that police said “does not appear to random,” officers found a 16-year-old boy suffering from “a graze wound.”

Police said investigators also learned that a fourth victim, an adult male, had been taken to a hospital suffering from gunshot wounds.

The 16-year-old boy and both men, 18 and 20 years old, all from Triangle, are expected to survive, police said.

The Prince William County Police Department is asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact the department’s tip line by phone at 703-792-7000 or online.

A map of the area where the shooting happened is below.

