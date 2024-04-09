Live Radio
Woman killed in Prince William Co. crash on I-95 ID’d

Will Vitka | will.vitka@wtop.com

April 9, 2024, 10:58 AM

Virginia State Police have identified the woman killed in Monday’s early morning, two-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 in Prince William County.

According to authorities, a 1986 GMC pickup was headed northbound on I-95 around 3:30 a.m. when the driver ran off the road to the left, “overcorrected” and then struck a 2023 Kia Telluride.

The pickup rolled over twice after the collision.

Nora L. Butler, 48, the passenger in the pickup, was ejected and died at the scene.

Police say she wasn’t wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the pickup was seriously injured. He was identified as Kenneth L. Combo, Jr., 59, of Leesburg.

Charges are pending against him for failing to maintain control of the vehicle.

The crash remains under investigation.

