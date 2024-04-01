1 killed, 1 hurt in early morning truck-SUV crash on I-95 in Prince William Co., police say

A person is dead and another is injured following a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 in Prince William County, Virginia, early Monday morning, police said.

Virginia State Police said the deadly crash happened around 3:30 a.m. on I-95 northbound at the 151-mile marker, just after exit 150 for Triangle.

The crash involved a pickup truck and an SUV. The pickup overturned as a result of the crash and a passenger was ejected. The passenger died at the scene.

The crash caused delays for over three hours as all lanes were blocked. The roadway reopened at around 7:30 a.m., officials said.

Below is a map of where police said the accident occurred.

