‘Visit Occoquan’ launches local gift card program for Prince William County’s small businesses

The free program is open to all Occoquan businesses and includes shops, restaurants, service providers and online retailers.

Courtesy, Visit Occoquan Courtesy, Visit Occoquan The nonprofit Visit Occoquan is launching a new shop local program to support the independent small businesses in the town of Occoquan.

The new Visit Occoquan Gift Card is a Mastercard gift card that will work at all participating businesses in town, according to a news release.

“The beauty of this gift card is in its diversity,” Sarah Burzio, vice president of Visit Occoquan, said in the release. “You’re supporting small businesses in Occoquan, while giving the recipient of the card the flexibility of where to shop and dine. It’s a great way for people to support the local economy and the families who own and run businesses in town.”

Shop small supporters can purchase Visit Occoquan Gift Cards by visiting visitoccoquanva.com/giftcard. They will see a listing of local businesses that accept the card plus business contact information, a map with pin locations and an online order form.

Gift cards can be purchased as virtual e-cards for immediate access on phones and computers or through a traditional plastic card mailed to the recipient. Both options run like a credit card, making it easy for customers and businesses to participate in the program, according to the release.

Bulk orders for companies or individuals who need to purchase larger amounts are also available.

“Many local employers want to do something nice for their employees but end up settling on gift cards from large companies, because they’re overwhelmed with which single local business to choose,” Burzio said. “Now we have the perfect option that supports tons of small businesses, with one convenient purchase.”

