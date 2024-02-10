Prince William board dismisses inactive applications for proposed shopping centers

The Prince William Board of County Supervisors on Tuesday moved to unanimously dismiss a number of inactive zoning applications that developers haven't taken action on in at least a year.

The most significant of those dismissed include a proposed expansion to the Virginia Gateway strip mall in Gainesville, which would have created 10 acres of additional commercial space west of the existing development near Route 29 and Charis Avenue. Approval of the expansion would have required an amendment to the Comprehensive Plan.

Another request for a Comprehensive Plan amendment called for a rezoning of 7 acres from residential to commercial land for a shopping center called Bristow Plaza. Details remain scant on what the proposal may have included.

All of the applicants whose proposals were dismissed were sent official notification last year in October that their application met the one-year inactivity threshold and were asked to provide information about the status of their cases. Those who responded by providing intent to continue pursuit of their case were permitted to keep their applications active.