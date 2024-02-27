Manassas receives grant to combat opioid abuse

The City of Manassas in Virginia has accepted a grant aimed at helping address the community's opioid crisis.

The Manassas City Department of Social Services was recently awarded $42,069 in grant funding from the Virginia Opioid Abatement Authority, an organization that aims to abate and remediate the opioid epidemic in the state through financial support in the form of grants, donations or other assistance.

The authority has invited every city and county in Virginia to submit proposals for grants to support efforts to treat, prevent and reduce opioid use disorder and the misuse of opioids.

The City of Manassas prepared a grant proposal for fiscal 2024, with option for renewal in 2025 that accepts the terms and conditions required by the authority. There is no match required for the grant.

“We have the opportunity to reach residents before an issue occurs, which normally is not the case for many of the programs for the Social Services Office,” Manassas Director of Social Services Nicole Kirven said during a Feb. 12 City Council meeting.

The program will serve as an enhancement to the services currently provided by the city’s social services. The program will increase awareness of substance abuse and co-occurring disorders and provide access to services aiming to reduce the number of police interventions in the community.

Additionally, a contracted harm reduction specialist will partner with the police department and various community stakeholders, including local hospitals, schools and community members, to address through prevention the opioid crisis.

“As individuals reenter society post intervention, we will continue to provide opportunities which promote stability, self sufficiency and well-being,” Kirven said.