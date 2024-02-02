1 man killed, another wounded in stabbing at Manassas trade school; suspect fatally shot by police

One man was stabbed to death and another critically wounded before the suspect was fatally shot by police officers at a Manassas, Virginia, training center, Prince William County police say.

The Prince William County Police Department said in a news release that officers responded to an apprenticeship training center in the 7000 block of Infantry Ridge Road in Manassas shortly after 3:20 p.m. for the report of a stabbing.

“When officers arrived, they encountered a presumed male suspect near the front entrance armed with a knife. More than one officer opened fire from their department issued handguns, striking the suspect who was pronounced dead on scene,” the department said in a news release.

Before being shot dead by police, the suspect had stabbed two men inside the IBEW Local 26 training center, killing one of them, Police Chief Peter Newsham said in a news conference. The other man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

“It’s horrific,” Newsham said. “You got folks that come out here to do some training and next thing you know, one of them’s lost his life and another one’s struggling for his life in a local hospital … I can’t imagine what the families are going through right now.”

Police said there is no active threat to the community.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

