Dale City man pleads guilty for attempted robbery of detective that led to deadly shooting

A man who attempted to rob an undercover detective in Dale City, Virginia, which resulted in the shooting death of one of his accomplices, has pled guilty to drug, robbery and attempted murder charges related to the theft gone bad.

On Friday, 19-year-old-Jalil Michael Turner of Dale City pled guilty to one charge of Robbery Causing Death, one count of Attempted Aggravated Murder During a Robbery and one count of Use of Firearm in the Commission of a Felony. He had previously pled guilty to Distribution of a Schedule I or II Controlled Substance on Aug. 24, according to a release from the Prince William County Commonwealth Attorney.

The charges stem from an unsuccessful attempt to rob an undercover Manassas city detective, who was on a sting operation, at gunpoint on Sept. 1, 2022.

According to evidence presented in court, three suspects — identified as Turner, 19-year-old Jaiden Malik Carter of Dale City, and 30-year-old Shane Dareon Pollard of Woodbridge — arrived in their vehicle at 14700 Fox Glove Court in Woodbridge to sell 1,000 fentanyl pills and a $6,000 weapon to the undercover officer.

The two teens got into the undercover detective’s car while Pollard remained in the driver’s seat of their vehicle. Turner then pulled a gun on the detective and demanded money as Pollard parked behind the detective’s car to prevent him from leaving.

On Sept. 7, 2022, Prince William County police released surveillance video of the attempted robbery. In the video, Turner and Carter are seen exiting the detective’s car, taking items from the trunk, and then returning to their vehicle.

As they began to drive off, uniformed police arrived on the scene and an exchange of gunfire ensued. It was during this exchange that Carter was shot in the head. He died two days later of his injuries. Pollard was wounded and later released from the hospital.

No officers were injured during the incident.

On the release of the video, police said in a news release that “a brief command of ‘stop!’ was issued by law enforcement before gunshots were almost immediately fired from the suspect’s vehicle.”

While treating Carter at the scene, police said they found “an illegally modified firearm with an extended magazine with the capability of being fully automatic … in his possession which was later determined to be stolen,” a police news release said.

Police say they also recovered another gun from the back seat where Turner was sitting. He was not injured in the shooting.

Turner’s sentencing date has been scheduled for Jan. 25. Pollard is also facing charges and is currently in custody.