1 of 2 men shot in Woodbridge drug raid dies

One of the two men shot in a drug raid in Woodbridge, Virginia, last week has died, the Prince William County police said Monday.

Jaiden Malik Carter, 19, of Woodbridge, was wounded in an exchange of gunfire Sept. 1 and died Sunday, Sept. 4, the police said.

The raid on the dwelling on Fox Glove Court was part of an undercover operation carried out by a task force from several local and federal agencies investigating fentanyl distribution, the police said. Four officers fired their guns, the police added; two from the Prince William police and two from the City of Manassas police. It’s not known who shot Carter.

Another man was wounded in the shooting and remains in the hospital; the police said he was expected to survive. The police described the two men as the targets of the operation.

An 18-year-old was there as well, but wasn’t hurt; neither were any law enforcement officials, the police said.

The Arlington County police, which didn’t have any officers on the task force, will lead the criminal investigation into the shooting, the Prince William police said.