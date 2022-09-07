Police release video of Woodbridge drug-operation shooting that killed 1

Police in Prince William County on Wednesday released security video of the incident in which police shot two men in Woodbridge, killing one of them.

The police said that the incident began when three men tried to rob a detective during an undercover drug purchase.

The Prince William police said they were part of a multiagency task force that set up a deal to buy fentanyl and a gun Sept. 1 from three men on Fox Glove Court.

The video shows the three arriving in a car and one man, whom the police identified as Jalil Michael Turner, 18, of no fixed address, getting into the detective’s car. The man then left the car and returns with another man, whom the police identified as Jaiden Malik Carter, 19, of Woodbridge. They both get into the car.

Turner allegedly pulled a gun on the detective and demanded money; the driver of the other car, whom the police identified as Shane Dareon Pollard, 30, of Woodbridge, then parks behind the detective’s car to prevent it from leaving.

In the video, the two other men get out of the detective’s car, and the detective opens the trunk. The police said the two took money and other items, the police said.

Turner and Carter then get back into Pollard’s car. As they start to drive off, more police arrive. The police said an exchange of gunfire ensued, in which Carter was killed and Pollard was wounded.

Joshua Wilson, a lawyer for Carter’s family, told WTOP’s news partner NBC Washington that the video casts doubt on the police’s story:

Wilson said Carter was shot in the head. While police said two guns were recovered from the car, Wilson added that he was unaware of any report that a gun was recovered on Carter.

No officers were hurt.

Police said Pollard is still in a hospital; he’s been charged with robbery resulting in a death. Turner is being held without bond on charges of robbery resulting in a death and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

Asked whether police would eventually release body camera video from the officers, police Communications Director Jonathan Perok told WTOP, “This is the only video being released at this time.”

The police are asking anyone with more information to call their tip line at 703-792-7000 or submit a tip online.

WTOP’s Neal Augenstein contributed to this report.