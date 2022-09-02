LABOR DAY WEEKEND: Beach Traffic and Weather | Best times for Labor Day travel | DC JazzFest is underway | What to do this weekend | What's open, closed on Labor Day?
Prince William County, VA News

2 men hospitalized following police shootout during Woodbridge drug raid

Matt Small | msmall@wtop.com

September 2, 2022, 9:16 AM

Two men remain hospitalized after being struck by gunfire during a drug raid in Woodbridge by authorities Thursday night, according to police in Prince William County, Virginia.

Members of a “multiagency narcotics task force” investigating fentanyl distribution exchanged gunfire with members of the operation in the 14700 block of Fox Glove Court near Dale City Elementary School around 7 p.m., according to First Sgt. Jonathan Perok with the Prince William County Police Department.

Police said “a 30-year-old man and an unidentified man,” both subjects of the raid, were transported to a hospital for gunshot wounds to the upper body.

A third person, only identified as an 18-year-man present during the gunfire, was not injured, according to police.

Four members of the drug task force, a pair of Prince William County police detectives and a pair of City of Manassas police detectives, discharged their weapons during the gunfire, according to a statement by the Prince William County Police Department.

The task force also included members of the Manassas Park Police Department and agents with the FBI and ATF.

A criminal investigation into the officer’s actions during the incident is being led by the Arlington County Police Department along with other members from agencies in the region serving on Critical Incident Response Team.

Prince William County Commonwealth’s Attorney Amy Ashworth will review findings of the investigation to determine any potential liability by police officers involved in the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Prince William County police at 703-792-7000 or pwcva.gov/policetip.

A map of the area where the shooting happened is below.

Matt Small

Matt joined WTOP News at the start of 2020, after contributing to Washington’s top news outlet as an Associated Press journalist for nearly 18 years.

