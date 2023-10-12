A $100M indoor sportsplex? Prince William Co. leaders are considering it

Beyond sports, the developer said the complex could be used for events like conventions, trade shows, graduations and community meetings.

Moving forward, the parks and recreation department will coordinate with the developer and engineering firm MEB to add a “lot more flesh on this bone” of a project, according to Hendler-Voss. Once finer details are hammered out, the proposal will return to the board for further deliberation.

The county would be on the hook for financing the project, for which a definitive price tag is uncertain. The $100 million estimate provided by the developer does not include the price of a parcel of land that may need to be purchased to make way for the facility. A $40 million parking garage, which also may be needed, was also not included in the pricing estimate.

This early in talks, it’s not clear how the county would approach financing the complex.

Outgoing Democratic board Chair Ann Wheeler spoke in support of the complex, expressing the need for what could be a destination athletic facility in the growing county.

“I won’t be here to vote on whatever this facility is, but I am hoping that the next board understands that this is a … visionary project,” she said. “It may not ever pay for itself or it may require support every year, but it’s something I believe the community really, really wants.”

Occoquan Supervisor Kenny Boddye, a Democrat, also championed the proposal.

“An indoor sports complex would be an investment in our families and future,” Boddye said. “As the father of a competitive cheerleader, I know firsthand the challenges of having to travel long distances for practices and tournaments. What’s more, each of those trips takes money that would be spent here into other communities. It is a missed opportunity.”

The board in 2019 considered an indoor sports complex as part of a bond referendum program for parks, but the proposal ultimately died because of cost concerns.