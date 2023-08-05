Prince William’s Black-owned businesses push for greater inclusion at roundtable with Rep. Spanberger

“Recognizing and supporting and celebrating Black business owners across Virginia is something I am always keen to do,” Spanberger said.

She continued, “There are particular challenges that Black business owners face, and so hearing directly from community members in this roundtable, being able to answer their questions, talk to some of the federal business legislation that I have voted for and helped pass and the impact that it has had and should have had on business owners like those remains a priority.”

The roundtable discussion, held in honor of National Black Business Month in August at epiQ Food Hall in Woodbridge, included Black business and nonprofit leaders in Prince William County, including representatives from the Virginia Black Business Directory and Northern Virginia Black Chamber of Commerce.

Potomac and Neabsco District supervisors Andrea Bailey and Victory Angry, both of whom are Black, were also in attendance and spoke alongside Spanberger in addressing business leaders’ concerns.

(Spanberger said Woodbridge Supervisor Margaret Franklin made a brief appearance before the event began but left to avoid violating open meeting laws since the two other supervisors were in attendance.)

Addressing Monroe’s comments about lack of Black representation in business, Bailey said Prince William is in the midst of a “paradigm shift” in its attitude toward diversity, backed by support from Spanberger’s office.

“Your point is very well taken,” Bailey said. “Having your voice at the table, but also at the funding table — that has not happened.”

Spanberger and those in attendance voiced concerns about Black residents’ ability to access federal money to help get businesses off the ground, as Black people are disproportionately turned down for business loans.

Spanberger said she is committed to providing federal funding for Black businesses.

Bailey touted the growing partnership between Prince William County officials and Spanberger, who is relatively new to representing the county following redistricting. Spanberger recently invited local officials to an training event on how to apply for business grants so they could impart that knowledge on constituents.

“We want to make sure we have hit the ground running since I was sworn into the 118th Congress just this past January so that the communities that are newly represented by me know how to access the resources we provide,” Spanberger said.