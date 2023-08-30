Haymarket teen charged in Prince William Co. car crash that killed 19-year-old

The driver of a car that caused a crash in Prince William County on Saturday that left Qais Jailani, 19, of Haymarket, dead faces reckless driving charges.

The teenager driving a car that caused a crash in Prince William County, Virginia, on Saturday, leaving one man dead, has been charged with reckless driving.

On Tuesday, county officials announced that a 16-year-old Haymarket boy was charged with reckless driving and driving without a license in connection to the crash that killed Qais Jailani, 19, of Haymarket.

The crash happened Saturday around 1 a.m. in the area of Catharpin Road and Fallen Oaks Place in Gainesville.

Police initially said Jailani was behind the wheel of a 2016 Hyundai Elantra traveling south on Catharpin Road at a high speed when a 2015 Corolla, also speeding, passed him, crossing over a double yellow line. Police said Jailani then attempted to overtake the Corolla in a “No Passing Zone,” but hit the Corolla’s bumper.

The Corolla rotated and struck a 2006 Scion traveling in the opposite direction, while the Elantra that Jailani was driving left the roadway and traveled down an embankment before striking a tree.

Jailani was taken to a hospital where he died, police said. A passenger in his car, a 19-year-old man from Gainesville, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The 16-year-old driver of the Corolla and the 50-year-old South Riding woman driving the Scion were not injured, police said.

A court date is pending for the 16 year-old.

