Teen killed in early-morning 3-car crash in Prince William Co.

A teen is dead after a high-speed crash involving three cars early Saturday morning in Prince William County, Virginia, authorities said.

Police identified the teen who was killed as Qais Jailani, 19, of Haymarket, Virginia.

Officers were called to the area of Catharpin Road and Fallen Oaks Place in Gainesville at about 1:10 a.m. Saturday for the crash.

In a news release, Prince William County police said Jailani was behind the wheel of a 2016 Hyundai Elantra traveling south on Catharpin Road at a high rate of speed when a 2015 Corolla, also speeding, passed him, crossing over the double yellow line. Police said Jailani then attempted to overtake the Corolla in a “No Passing Zone” but hit the Corolla’s bumper.

The Corolla rotated and struck a 2006 Scion traveling in the opposite direction, while the Elantra that Jailani was driving left the roadway and traveled down an embankment before striking a tree.

Jailani was taken to the hospital where he died, police said. A passenger in his car, who was also 19, suffered injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening.

The driver of the Corolla — who has only been identified as a 16-year-old of Haymarket, Virginia — and the 50-year-old woman driving the Scion were not injured, police said.

Police said they are still investigating the crash but that speed is a factor.

