2 displaced in Manassas house fire caused by grill ash

Ivy Lyons | ilyons@wtop.com

March 13, 2023, 4:17 PM

A photo of the house fire taken Sunday, March 12, in Manassas, Virginia. (Courtesy, Prince William County Fire and Rescue System via Facebook)

Officials from Prince William County, Virginia, Fire and Rescue said two people were displaced after their home in Manassas caught fire late Sunday night.

First responders were called to the 10500 block of River Run Court at around 11 p.m. for a reported deck fire caused by charcoal grill ashes that weren’t correctly put out.

When firefighters arrived, flames had already traveled along the home’s attached front deck and into the home.

Once the fire was put out, an official deemed the building unsafe for occupancy. The fire displaced two adults living in the home.

Fire department officials said that anyone attempting to grill near their home could avoid starting fires by spreading ashes away from items that can easily catch fire and by keeping ashes outside.

“Charcoal ashes from a grill can remain hot enough to ignite a fire up to 48 hours,” the department said. “Ashes should never be placed in a paper bag or other combustible container.”

Ivy Lyons is a digital journalist for WTOP.com. Since 2018, they have worked on Capitol Hill, at NBC News in Washington, and with WJLA in Washington.

