Prince William County schools looking to draw teacher apprentices

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription…

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today.

Prince William County Public Schools is planning to join the growing wave of school divisions starting teaching apprenticeship programs next school year as part of a long-term effort to help teacher recruitment and retention.

Under Superintendent LaTanya McDade’s proposed fiscal 2024 budget, the school system next year plans to spend $3.3 million to expand its existing teacher-in-residency program for graduate students and start a first-of-its-kind apprenticeship program for undergraduates.

Facing another summer of elevated teaching vacancies, the division hopes to grow its nascent teacher-in-residency program for graduate students. The program had only one participant in the current school year.

But the apprenticeship program is completely new to Virginia after the state Department of Education issued over $140,000 in grants to nine universities to establish undergraduate apprenticeship programs with over a dozen public school divisions. It allows tuition and fees to be paid in return for a service commitment to work in a “hard-to-staff” school for three years following completion. Both programs will be run by the school system in conjunction with Virginia Commonwealth University.

In January, the state Department of Education and the Virginia Department of Labor and Industry signed an agreement allowing paid apprenticeships in the commonwealth after eight states – Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, New Hampshire, Tennessee, Texas and West Virginia – got approval from the U.S. Department of Labor for the nation’s first apprenticeship programs last year.

Although officials said the county schools would develop their own requirements, the education department is requiring 60 college credit hours – equivalent to an associate’s degree – to enter an apprenticeship program and be placed in a classroom with a mentor.

“I think everyone is seeing it’s a game-changer in addressing the teacher shortage that is nationally hitting us and especially by removing the financial barriers that have existed, at this point, for so many individuals that want to go into teaching but have not been able to take off for their job and pay for the coursework to do so,” Shelby Elliott, the school system’s administrative coordinator for certification and compliance, told InsideNoVa.