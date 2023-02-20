Prince William County planning $123M in capital projects

Prince William County officials hope to put about $123.2 million toward capital projects in the upcoming fiscal year.

Officials presented the proposed $1.26 billion Capital Improvement Program to the Board of County Supervisors last week.

The CIP, a six-year plan for capital projects, is approved annually, but funding is allocated only one year at a time.

The allocation proposed for fiscal 2024, which starts July 1, is $123.2 million.

The county is operating on a $1.48 billion budget for fiscal 2023 and $334.8 million budgeted toward the CIP.

The biggest single allocation is $22.3 million toward construction of a homeless navigation services center on the eastern end of the county. It would be a 30,000-square-foot facility on the existing drop-in center site.

The second biggest project is $18.5 million toward construction of a new fire and rescue station in the Potomac District. The proposal also would create a new $4 million annual program to fund major renovations or replacements of existing fire stations. The program would be funded by the fire levy and distributed by the fire and rescue system executive committee.

The third biggest project is design and beginning work on an upgrade to the county’s judicial center, home to the shared court system of the county, Manassas and Manassas Park, offices of the commonwealth’s attorney and sheriff and is attached to the county jail.

In total, a consultant has said the facility needs a $488 million expansion to more than double its size.

The proposed CIP has $16.6 million for design and construction of parking and courtroom space. The plan includes a 950-space parking garage on an existing lot, taking the number of parking spots from 1,191 to 1,933.

Other projects proposed to receive funding in the upcoming year are:

$24.1 million for various parks and recreation project

$7.4 million to the landfill cap and liner project

$3.2 million toward stormwater management

The CIP will be considered along with the county’s annual spending plan. County Executive Chris Shorter is scheduled to present his proposed budget on Feb. 28.

The first public hearing is scheduled for March 21, and the budget is expected to be approved on April 25.