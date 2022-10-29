Two students charged with bringing gun to Unity Reed High School

Police on Friday charged two students with bringing a gun to Unity Reed High School in Manassas.

Police say on Wednesday, two 14-year-old boys exchanged a firearm at the school on Rixlew Lane.

School security was notified, and they contacted the police. During the investigation, the officer and school security identified the two juveniles and later recovered the firearm, Prince William County Police Master Officer Renee Carr said.

The weapon was never brandished towards other students or part of any active threat at the school, she said.

While investigating, the school resource officer determined there was an additional incident the day before involving one of the juveniles and the firearm in the Manassas area.

That student was charged with possession of a firearm on school property, possession of a firearm by juvenile and reckless handling of firearm. The other student was charged with possession of a firearm on school property and possession of a firearm by juvenile. Both were held at the Prince William Juvenile Detention Center.