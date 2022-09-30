Occoquan to study riverwalk expansion

Occoquan wants to develop a plan for the future of properties along the river.

At its meeting Sept. 20, the Town Council approved the allocation of up to $41,000 to create a vision plan for Riverwalk Expansion and Riverwalk Overlook Extension projects.

The Berkley Group LLC will create the plan. The company is based in Bridgewater in the Shenandoah Valley, a town that has been planning and constructing its own riverwalk project over the past several years.

The plan will cover the entire stretch of the Occoquan River within the town limits. It will include the existing boardwalk area, sections with existing construction plans and areas without planned projects. It will include connections to other recreation opportunities.

The money comes from the town’s allocation of federal COVID-19 stimulus funding.

The town is a hotspot for recreation along the river. Last year, Occoquan completed construction of a new river access point for kayaks, canoes and stand-up paddle boards.

The study will include public input and an open house before the final report is provided to the town.