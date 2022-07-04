4 hospitalized after Va. collision involving OmniRide bus

A Route 292 OmniRide bus tried to avoid the collision, but it hit the vehicle as well as a nearby restaurant sign in Prince William County, Virginia.

Four people were injured Tuesday afternoon when an OmniRide bus collided with a vehicle in Prince William County, Virginia.

The Potomac and Rappahannock Transportation Commission said in a statement that a car pulled out onto Potomac Mills Road around 12:30 p.m. from a hotel parking lot just before the road changes names to Town Center Road.

A Route 292 OmniRide bus tried to avoid the car, but it collided with the vehicle as well as a nearby restaurant sign.

“Because the sign is near a gas line, the Prince William County Fire Department responded to turn off gas in the area before moving the bus,” PRTC said.

Two passengers on the bus — as well as the drivers of the bus and the vehicle — were taken to a hospital.

Video of the collision has been downloaded from cameras on the bus, PRTC said, and has been shared with Prince William County police.

The approximate location of the collision is shown in the map below.