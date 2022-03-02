RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Deadly attack on hospital | Europe wonders about next target | House OKs ban on Russian oil | How to support Ukraine
2 Prince William Co. school buses struck by BB guns

Scott Gelman | sgelman@wtop.com

March 8, 2022, 4:22 PM

Two public school buses in Prince William County, Virginia, were fired at with BB guns on Monday, county police said.

There weren’t any reported injuries in either instance.

One of the shootings prompted police to respond to West Longview Drive and Franklin Street in Woodbridge at 3 p.m. An investigation revealed that a passenger side window had been struck.

At the time of the shooting, the bus driver, an infant, a 14-year-old boy and a bus attendant were on board.

While investigating Monday afternoon, police learned about an unreported incident earlier in the day during which a bus was also struck with a BB gun while driving in the same neighborhood.

Below is a map of where the incident occurred.

Scott Gelman

Scott Gelman is a digital editor and writer for WTOP. A South Florida native, Scott graduated from the University of Maryland in 2019. During his time in College Park, he worked for The Diamondback, the school’s student newspaper.

