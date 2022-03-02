2 Prince William Co. school buses struck by BB guns

Two public school buses in Prince William County, Virginia, were fired at with BB guns on Monday, county police said.

Two public school buses in Prince William County, Virginia, were fired at with BB guns on Monday, county police said.

There weren’t any reported injuries in either instance.

One of the shootings prompted police to respond to West Longview Drive and Franklin Street in Woodbridge at 3 p.m. An investigation revealed that a passenger side window had been struck.

At the time of the shooting, the bus driver, an infant, a 14-year-old boy and a bus attendant were on board.

While investigating Monday afternoon, police learned about an unreported incident earlier in the day during which a bus was also struck with a BB gun while driving in the same neighborhood.

Below is a map of where the incident occurred.