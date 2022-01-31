CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Pfizer asks FDA to allow vaccine for kids | Another group sues Youngkin over masks | Howard Co. lifts mask mandate | Latest COVID data
Resident injured in Haymarket house fire

January 31, 2022, 11:45 AM

A Sunday night fire left a resident injured and a home in Haymarket with extensive damage.

Fire crews were called to the 4000 block of Lawnvale Drive at 8:23 p.m. after the resident returned home and found heavy fire and smoke conditions inside, Prince William County fire and rescue said in a news release.

House fire in Haymarket on Jan. 30, 2022. (Prince William Professional Firefighters)

The resident suffered a non life-threatening injury and was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

There are no fire hydrants on the block and multiple tankers were used to shuttle water to the scene, Prince William Professional Firefighters said in a Facebook post.

Two adults were displaced and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

