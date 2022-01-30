CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Mix-and-match booster shots | Many deaths in Frederick Co. | DC to offer free KN95 masks | Latest COVID data
Prince William Co. police release graphic video of restaurant shooting

Ivy Lyons | ilyons@wtop.com

January 30, 2022, 1:49 AM

Prince William County police have released a graphic video of a shooting in Manassas, Virginia, alongside photos as they ask for help identifying the suspect.

The suspect was seen shooting two people in security footage outside of the Islita Restaurant at 8699 Parkland Street.

The video, released by county police, describes the suspect as a Hispanic male, 5’5″ with dark hair driving a late model Nissan Pathfinder.

According to police, the suspect was seen wearing a red polo at the bar just before getting into a verbal altercation in the parking lot.

The video then shows the man retrieving a gun, firing at two individuals outside of the restaurant. He fired what appeared to be two shots outside of the front door before chasing a man into the restaurant.

The video then shows the late-model Nissan Pathfire leaving the scene of the shooting.

Police first acknowledged the shooting investigation early on Jan. 23, when an adult man was flown to a hospital with injuries. They have since confirmed that a bystander was grazed by a bullet as well.

Anyone with information was asked to contact police at 703-792-7000 or go online to the Prince William County Police tip line.

Ivy Lyons

Ivy Lyons is a digital journalist for WTOP.com. Since 2018, they have worked on Capitol Hill, at NBC News in Washington, and with WJLA in Washington.

