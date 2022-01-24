CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. extends mask mandate | Variant slows in DC area | Booster drive faltering in US | Latest COVID data
Police confirm shooting in Manassas, Va. injures one

Ivy Lyons | ilyons@wtop.com

January 24, 2022, 12:00 AM

Prince William County police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Sunday night.

Just before midnight, officers said that they started investigating a shooting in the 8600 block of Parkland St. in Manassas, Virginia.

Police say that an adult man was injured in the shooting, but did not provide information on the suspects in their statement.

The man has since been flown to a hospital in the area and his condition remains unknown.

Police say that suspects are no longer in the area, but that residents in Manassas should expect a higher police presence.

This is a developing story. 

Ivy Lyons

Ivy Lyons is a digital journalist for WTOP.com. Since 2018, they have worked on Capitol Hill, at NBC News in Washington, and with WJLA in Washington.

