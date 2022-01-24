Police confirm shooting in Manassas, Va. injures one

Police say that suspects are no longer in the area, but that residents in Manassas should expect a higher police presence.

Prince William County police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Sunday night.

Just before midnight, officers said that they started investigating a shooting in the 8600 block of Parkland St. in Manassas, Virginia.

Police say that an adult man was injured in the shooting, but did not provide information on the suspects in their statement.

The man has since been flown to a hospital in the area and his condition remains unknown.

