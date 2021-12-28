CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Where to get a COVID test this week | DC Fire & EMS sees jump in COVID-19 cases | How did DC react to omicron variant? | Latest DC area COVID data
Man charged with filming customers in dressing room at Potomac Mills mall

December 28, 2021, 7:33 AM

Chien Nan Chen was charged by Prince William police for filming inside of a Forever 21 dressing room (Photo Prince William Police vis InsideNova).

A 35-year-old Oakton man has been charged with unlawful filming in a dressing room at Forever 21 in Potomac Mills mall.

Police were called to the store on Dec. 22 at 2:51 p.m., where store employees reported to police a man was in a dressing room filming customers in adjacent dressing rooms, Prince William County police 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok said.

The man was placing a cell phone through a gap where the partition walls met the floor and was still in the dressing room when officers arrived, Perok said. Officers obtained the cell phone, which revealed “multiple concerning videos and photos over the course of approximately two years,” Perok said.

Detectives are following up to possibly identify the individuals and where the offenses occurred, he said.

Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Chien Nan Chen of Gray Street in Oakton with unlawful filming, Perok said. He was held without bond at the Prince William-Manassas regional jail.

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today.

 

