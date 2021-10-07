Coronavirus News: US shares 200M COVID-19 shots | Montgomery Co. preps for kids vaccine approval | FDA OKs mixing vaccines | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
7-year-old dies from injuries sustained in Manassas crash

Zeke Hartner | zhartner@wtop.com

October 21, 2021, 2:45 PM

A 7-year-old girl has died as a result of injuries she sustained in a crash last week in Manassas, Virginia, police said.

The crash happened around 8 a.m. on Oct. 12, when a 2003 Toyota Camry and a 2005 Subaru Forester collided at the intersection of Hoadly Road and Galveston Court, Prince William County police said.

Police said they were informed of the girl’s death Thursday.

According to police, the driver of the Camry, a 29-year-old woman from Manassas, was turning left from northbound Hoadly Road onto Galveston Court when it crossed paths with the Forester, driven by a 45-year-old woman from Manassas.

There were three children in the back seat of the Camry; a 6-year-old girl and a 2-year-old girl were secured in child restraints and suffered minor injuries. The 7-year-old was in a booster seat in between the other children and initially sustained serious injuries in the crash.

No charges are being sought related to the crash, police said.

