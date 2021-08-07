Balls Ford, US 1 projects approved in Prince William Co.

During its meeting Tuesday, the Board of County Supervisors signed off on several Prince William County road projects.

During its meeting Tuesday, the Board of County Supervisors signed off on expenditures, design guidelines and expanded scopes across three projects.

The majority of the measures apply to a sweeping widening and realignment of Balls Ford Road. The board also approved agreements for widening U.S. 1 in Dumfries and for pedestrian improvements in Dale City.

Balls Ford Road

The board unanimously awarded a $21.99 million contract to Roanoke-based Branch Civil for improvements to Balls Ford Road.

The project will widen about 1.2 miles of Balls Ford Road to a four-lane divided highway between Doane Drive and Ashton Avenue. It will include a 10-foot shared-use path and a 5-foot concrete sidewalk.