Man arrested after 2 burglaries, assault on police officer in Woodbridge

A 32-year-old man is jailed without bond after two burglaries and an assault on a police officer Saturday afternoon on Winslow Court in Woodbridge.

Officers were called to the neighborhood at 3:09 p.m., where a homeowner reported he was inside his house when he saw an acquaintance take rocks and begin to force entry into his home through the sliding glass door, Prince William County police Master Officer Renee Carr said.

The homeowner retreated into another room and contacted the police. The burglar made his way into the house before police arrived and took money and property before fleeing.

While canvassing, the officer saw the suspect nearby and when he attempted to detain him, the man ran away on foot. He refused to follow the officer’s commands and after a short foot pursuit, the officer made contact and the man “actively resisted being taken into custody,” Carr said.

During the altercation, the suspect pushed the officer and attempted to take his Electronic Restraint Device before hitting and biting the officer, Carr said.

Additional officers arrived and the suspect was taken into custody.

During their investigation, officers were approached by a resident of a home located in the 1700 block of Powder Horn Terrace who said the same man had forced entry into his home, shattering a rear sliding glass door and pouring gasoline on the floor, Carr said.

Carlo Peter Genova, 32, of no fixed address was charged with burglary with intent to cause arson, burglary with intent to commit larceny, property damage, attempted disarming of a law enforcement officer, assault and battery on a law enforcement officer and two counts of obstruction of justice, Carr said.

He is held without bond at the Prince William-Manassas regional jail.