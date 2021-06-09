Gar-Field High School, now home of the Red Wolves

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription…

Gar-Field High School on Wednesday announced its new mascot moniker: the Red Wolves.

Earlier this year, the Woodbridge school announced it would retire its Indians mascot and select a new one for the coming school year.

“After completing an input process that involved a selection committee including students, staff, and alumni and a community preference survey, Gar-Field High School is very excited to announce our new mascot: the Red Wolves!” the school said in a Facebook announcement.

A logo design process is underway and the school plans to hold a launch event later this summer.

Gar-Field, located on Smoketown Road outside Dale City, opened in 1953 as the successor to Occoquan District High School. At that time, the school adopted the Indians mascot as well, which had been used by Occoquan.

“It is important to note that the intent of Gar-Field High School has never been to disrespect or disparage Native Americans or their cultures,” Principal Matthew Mathison wrote to the school community earlier this year.

Costs of the mascot change will be covered by Prince William County Public Schools, Mathison said.