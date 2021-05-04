Vets say Manassas Park dog shot in jaw ‘is getting better each day’

In a Facebook post on Monday, MedVet Northern Virginia said the dog, unofficially named Kevin, is recovering from two surgeries to mend his injured neck and amputate his right hind leg.

In a Facebook post on Monday, MedVet Northern Virginia said the dog, unofficially named Kevin, is recovering from two surgeries to mend his injured neck and amputate his right hind leg. He was found suffering from a gunshot wound in a Virginia Railway Express parking lot on Monday, April 26.

“Despite this, we don’t think Kevin plans on slowing down,” MedVet wrote. “Kevin is ready for his long and happy life ahead, filled with lots of fetch, cuddles, treats, and kisses.”

MedVet said Kevin is “getting better each day.”

The Manassas-based hospital said it received “many” inquiries about adoption. After a long rest, one that MedVet promises will be chock full of snuggles, Kevin will be placed with the City of Manassas Park Police Department, which plans to help find the pooch a permanent home.

“Thank you to each and every one of you who have messaged, called, donated or shared Kevin’s story,” MedVet added. “We are so proud to be able to give care to the pets in need in this wonderful community.

Law enforcement officials are still seeking information on who shot Kevin.

A witness to Kevin’s shooting reported hearing six gunshots in the vicinity of the Manassas Park VRE lot around 9:30 a.m. on April 26, and saw the dog following a person who then fled the scene in a black SUV.

Anyone who can provide assistance in identifying Kevin’s owner is asked to contact Manassas Park police at 703-361-1136.