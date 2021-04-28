Police ask community’s help to find out who shot dog in Manassas Park

Manassas Park, Virginia, police continue to investigate leads on who shot a dog Monday.

Manassas Park, Virginia, police continue to investigate leads on who shot a dog Monday, and they said it’s going to take the community’s help to solve the case.

The dog underwent surgery at MedVet in Manassas to remove a bullet from its jaw and had several stitches from an entry and exit wound to its shoulder. However, its right hind leg will need to be amputated as the bullet caused severe damage, police said in an update Tuesday. The dog has been resting comfortably.

“Someone knows his owner, or where he lives at. We hope his veterinary office recognizes him and comes forward,” police said.

The shooting happened just before 9:30 a.m. at 9300 Manassas Drive. A witness reported hearing six gunshots, and said the dog followed the person back to a black SUV that was parked in the Virginia Railway Express parking lot and then fled the scene.

Manassas Park police are asking the public for any assistance in identifying the owner of the dog and to call 703-361-1136 with information.

Police have seen an influx of inquiries over donations toward veterinary bills and toward crime solvers.

Donations are being accepted at police headquarters at 329 Manassas Drive, and they can also be made directly to MedVet by calling 703-361-8287. MedVet said that any donations over the cost of care will go to its Lucas Fund, the hospital’s fund to help Northern Virginia pets in need.