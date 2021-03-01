Prince William supervisors to take up tax rate Tuesday Nolan Stout

Prince William County supervisors are set for the first test of their stance on a potential 7% increase in real…

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today.

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today.