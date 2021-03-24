Chicago’s chief education officer to lead Prince William County schools Jared Foretek

The Prince William County School Board has announced the hiring of LaTanya McDade, currently the chief education officer for Chicago Public Schools, as the next superintendent of Prince William County Public Schools.

