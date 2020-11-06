Reston man charged with killing 2 at Prince William Co. Halloween party

Authorities have arrested and charged a Reston, Virginia, man with killing two people at a Halloween Party in Prince William County on Sunday.

Karriem Angelo Jackson, 26, of the 2300 block of Hunters Square Court, is charged with two counts of second-degree murder, two counts of aggravated wounding and four counts of the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, according to the Prince William County Police Department.

Police said officers responded to reports of shots fired at a “large house party” in the 3300 block of Bristol Court, near Dale City Elementary School, at 2:03 a.m. Sunday.

Christopher Alan Johnson, 24, of Alexandria, and Frank Chineji Sapele, 25, of Arlington, were pronounced dead at the scene.

A 24-year-old woman from Fairfax was flown to a hospital with nonlife threatening injuries, and a 23-year-old man from Triangle also received treatment for non-life threatening injuries, police said.

A third man arrived at a hospital with a nonlife threatening gunshot wound and was determined to have been at the party when the shooting occurred, according to a police news release

On Thursday, members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force located and arrested Jackson without incident in the Reston area of Fairfax County. Police said no additional suspects are being sought at this time.

Jackson is being held without bond. A court date in the case is set for Dec. 11, according to police.