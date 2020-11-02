ELECTION NEWS: DC voter guide | Md. voter guide | Va. voter guide | Biden has options, Trump walks narrow path
2 dead after shooting at Prince William Co. Halloween party

Andrea Cambron | @AndreaC_atWTOP
and Matt Small

November 1, 2020, 10:50 AM

Two men are dead after a shooting at a Halloween party in Dale City, Virginia, early on Sunday morning.

Prince William County police said officers responded to reports of shots fired at a “large house party” in the 3300 block of Bristol Court, near Dale City Elementary School, at 2:03 a.m. Sunday.
The two men were pronounced dead at the scene; a woman was flown to a hospital with nonlife threatening injuries, police said.
A third man arrived at a hospital with a nonlife threatening gunshot wound and was determined to have been at the party when the shooting occurred, according to a police news release.
There had been no arrests related to the shooting as of Sunday morning amid an ongoing investigation, police said, adding there is no threat to public safety as the shooting was isolated to the house and is not believed to have been a random act.
The Prince William County Police Department asks anyone with information to call its tip line at 703-792-7000 or contact detectives via its website.
