Motorcyclist killed in Prince William Co. crash

A motorcyclist is dead after a crash early Sunday morning in Bristow, Virginia.

Prince William County police responded to a report of a crash involving an SUV and a motorcycle around 2:30 a.m. Sunday, near the intersection of Devlin Road and Fog Light Way.

They found the motorcycle’s rider, identified in a news release as 30-year-old Bristow resident Mohammad Siraj Ul Haque, seriously injured. Haque was transported to a local hospital where he later died of his wounds.

Investigators determined the SUV involved — a 2009 Ford Expedition — had been traveling northbound on Devlin Road when its driver attempted a left turn onto Fog Light Way and collided with Haque.

The SUV’s driver was transported for treatment with injuries evaluated as non-life threatening. Three other passengers inside the vehicle were uninjured.

Below is a map of the area: