CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. teacher helps feed families during pandemic | Va. prison reports 407 cases, 2 deaths | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » Prince William County, VA News » Motorcyclist killed in Prince…

Motorcyclist killed in Prince William Co. crash

Alejandro Alvarez | @aletweetsnews

September 14, 2020, 5:53 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A motorcyclist is dead after a crash early Sunday morning in Bristow, Virginia.

Prince William County police responded to a report of a crash involving an SUV and a motorcycle around 2:30 a.m. Sunday, near the intersection of Devlin Road and Fog Light Way.

They found the motorcycle’s rider, identified in a news release as 30-year-old Bristow resident Mohammad Siraj Ul Haque, seriously injured. Haque was transported to a local hospital where he later died of his wounds.

Investigators determined the SUV involved — a 2009 Ford Expedition — had been traveling northbound on Devlin Road when its driver attempted a left turn onto Fog Light Way and collided with Haque.

The SUV’s driver was transported for treatment with injuries evaluated as non-life threatening. Three other passengers inside the vehicle were uninjured.

Below is a map of the area:

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up