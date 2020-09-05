Mid-morning crash leaves 1 dead on I-95 in Prince William Co.

One person is dead after at least one car and a tractor-trailer were part of a crash along Interstate 95 in Prince William County, Virginia, Saturday morning.

Virginia State Police said that the crash took place by the Occoquan Bridge shortly after 10 a.m. near mile marker 161.

One person was confirmed dead by police. Two others were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, according to authorities.

