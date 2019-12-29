Both suspects in Denny’s armed robbery and homicide arrested

Prince William County police have identified two suspects in an armed robbery at Manassas, Virginia, Denny's that resulted in the killing of a DoorDash driver.

Police arrested Jordan Anderson, 22, of Manassas, in connection with the homicide Sunday morning in Fairfax County, Virginia. Detectives believe Anderson was the shooter in this case, and he has been charged with one count each of murder and malicious wounding, as well as two counts of using a firearm in the commission of a felony.

U.S. Marshals arrested the second suspect, identified as Ryan Thomas Walker, 22, of Chesapeake Beach, Maryland, on Sunday afternoon. Walker is facing one count each of murder, robbery and malicious wounding.

Walker was found by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force in Maryland, according to Prince William County police.

Around 2:30 a.m. last Thursday, Prince William County police said two armed men walked into a Denny’s at 8201 Sudley Road in Manassas, and attempted to rob customers and employees.

One suspect carried a handgun and the other had a baton. They told restaurant employees and customers to get on the floor before demanding their cellphones and wallets. The suspects also demanded money from the restaurant.

As the suspects were leaving the restaurant, they shot a 34-year-old man from Rixeyville, who police said was sitting on the ground cooperating.

The suspects then met another victim, Yusuf Ozgur, who unwittingly held the door for the two men as he entered the restaurant. The 56-year-old father of two was working as a delivery driver for DoorDash and came to the restaurant to pick up an order.

The suspects struck Ozgur in the head with a baton and shot him before fleeing the scene. Police said no money or property was taken from the restaurant.

