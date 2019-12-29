Community mourns father killed in Manassas Denny’s robbery

A delivery driver killed the day after Christmas during a robbery at a Denny’s in Prince William County, Virginia, was honored by friends and family at a funeral service yesterday. Yusuf Ozgur, 56, was described by many as a hardworking family man with a good heart trying to support his wife and two children.

The service was held Dec. 28 at a mosque in Lanham, Maryland, where hundreds of mourners came to show their support, many from the Turkish community he grew up in. The Turkish Ambassador also came to show support for the family.

Ozgur was picking up an order for Door Dash at the Denny’s along Sudley Road in Manassas around 2 a.m. Thursday. But as he walked in, he was shot and killed during an armed robbery.

“He was trying to get bread and butter, education for his kids. Something like this is unbelievable,” said Zeynel Abidin Uzun, a family friend who spoke with NBC Washington. “Nobody can predict their life, what’s going to happen to them.”

A GoFundMe page was created to support Ozgur’s funeral expenses. Ozgur was the primary earner in the family and any extra money raised will be passed along to help his widow and two children.

A 34-year-old man was also shot during the robbery but is expected to survive. Police say about 20 people were inside the restaurant during the incident and although everyone cooperated, the suspects still fired shots.

The suspects were identified Sunday Dec. 29 as Jordan Anderson, 22, of Manassas, and Ryan Thomas Walker, 22, of Chesapeake Bay, Maryland. Police believe they are connected to three other armed robberies in the area at a Bowl America, a Comfort Inn and a Walgreens.

Prince William County police arrested and charged Anderson on Sunday, but are still looking for Walker, who should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information on Walker’s whereabouts is asked to contact Prince William County police at 703-792-6500 or the FBI at 202-278-2000.

