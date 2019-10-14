Police looking for 2nd driver who struck 67-year-old pedestrian in Va.

Police have learned that a second driver was likely involved in last week's fatal crash that killed a 67-year-old pedestrian in Prince William County, Virginia.

The victim, identified as Zorka Vesovic of Woodbridge, was walking within a crosswalk on Graham Park Road in Triangle in the early hours of Oct. 11. Vesovic was then hit by a 16-year-old driver in a 2010 Hyundai Sonata, police said.

Vesovic was rushed to the hospital, where she died.

The teen driver stayed at the scene, but now, police are saying Vesovic was hit a second time by a second driver who did not stop.

That driver was in a dark-colored, newer model Toyota Camry, which may have damage to the under carriage, police said Monday.

No other injuries were reported. Police continue to investigate the crash

