How a Maryland woman turned her passion for sunglasses into a thriving Annapolis business

A business owner in Annapolis, Maryland, has turned her passion for sunglasses into a thriving business.

It’s the perfect spot to draw in people who are spending the day outside on a sunny afternoon, whether they are walking, fishing or boating.

“I believe putting money back into my community is extremely important and I believe hiring people in my community is extremely important,” said Linda Mann, the owner of the business. “I believe in giving back wherever I can, and I hope that my community is going to give back to me.”

Mann has been at that prime location since 2008.

“We’re a block from the water, and we’re also two blocks from the Naval Academy,” she said.

If you’re looking for a particular style of sunglasses, odds are Mann can help you.

“You don’t have to be all conservative, you can put a pair of purple lenses on and be all cool for the day,” she said with a smile. “Except for the midshipmen, because they have regulation glasses they have to wear.”

Mann got started in her industry by working at the Sunglass Hut, the international retailer of sunglasses and sunglass accessories. She didn’t like working for a big corporation, however, so she ventured out on her own.

“I got very lucky because I got into something I love,” Mann said. “In small businesses, we put our blood, sweat and tears into this 365 days a year, 24/7.”

It also happens to be a deeply personal issue. Mann has a friend who has metastatic ocular melanoma, a cancer that started in her eye and spread to her liver.

“She did not wear sunglasses as a kid, and she grew up at the beach,” Mann said.

There’s evidence that exposure to UV light, such as light from the sun or from tanning beds, may increase the risk of ocular melanoma, according to the Mayo Clinic.

That’s why Mann describes sunglasses as being “sunscreen for your eyes.”

“It’s very important to wear sunglasses, because you’re not just protecting your eyes, you’re protecting your entire body,” she said. “You can look cool, but it’s also a necessity.”

