Police: Pedestrian struck, killed by teen driver in Prince William Co.

Abigail Constantino

October 11, 2019, 11:12 PM

A 16-year-old driver struck a woman walking within a crosswalk in Prince William, County, Virginia, police said.

It happened Friday just before 7 a.m. Police said the driver, a 16-year-old girl, was traveling west on the 3600 block of Graham Park Road in Triangle and struck 67-year-old Zorka Vesovic, of Woodbridge.

The victim was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The girl remained at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

Prince William County police are investigating the crash.

Below is the area where it happened.

