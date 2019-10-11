Police: Pedestrian struck, killed by teen driver in Prince William Co.

A 16-year-old driver struck a woman walking within a crosswalk in Prince William, County, Virginia, police said.

A 16-year-old driver struck a woman walking within a crosswalk in Prince William, County, Virginia, police said.

It happened Friday just before 7 a.m. Police said the driver, a 16-year-old girl, was traveling west on the 3600 block of Graham Park Road in Triangle and struck 67-year-old Zorka Vesovic, of Woodbridge.

The victim was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The girl remained at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

Prince William County police are investigating the crash.

Below is the area where it happened.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.