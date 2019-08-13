Manassas DMV location moving; Dumfries office to open

The Manassas DMV location is reopening Monday in a larger spot; a Dumfries location is opening as well.

The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles location in Manassas is moving.

The Customer Service Center at 9800 Godwin Drive in Manassas will close at 5 p.m. on Wednesday and reopen on Monday about 6 miles away at 11270 Bulloch Drive, in the Parkridge Center.

The DMV said in a statement Tuesday that the new location would have more parking, a bigger lobby and more seating, as well as 19 service windows, up from the present 11. All windows will also have cameras for driver’s licenses; only five windows have that in the old spot.

Also Monday, a DMV Select office is opening in Dumfries, which will be able to handle transactions including vehicle titles and registrations, license plates and decals, disabled parking placards, transcripts, voter registration applications and more.

That’s especially important with REAL ID becoming a reality in October 2020. A standard Virginia driver’s license won’t be compliant, so a lot more people than usual are expected to be flocking to DMV offices, DMV Commissioner Richard Holcomb said in the statement.

“We want to make sure customers know they have options. By partnering with the Town of Dumfries to open the DMV Select, Virginians can choose the service outlet that is most convenient for them,” Holcomb said.

Find out more about REAL ID from the DMV website.

