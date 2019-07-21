Home » Prince William County, VA News » Shooting in Dumfries leaves…

Shooting in Dumfries leaves man dead

Zeke Hartner

July 21, 2019, 12:30 PM

A man is dead after a shooting in a residential area of Dumfries, Virginia, on Saturday night.

Prince William County police said their officers responded to a report of a shooting near Buell Court and Old Triangle Road around 9:53 p.m.

When officers arrived on scene, they found an adult male suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said they believe the shooting was an isolated incident and does not appear to be random.

Below is a map of the area.

