Injured bat handled by at least 1 in Manassas tests positive for rabies

Did you touch an injured bat in Manassas on Saturday afternoon? If so, you’re at high risk for contracting rabies.

On Saturday, July 6 around 1:40 p.m., city animal control officers were called to Calico Jack’s at 9115 Center St. for a report of an injured bat. The bat later tested positive for rabies, the city said in a news release.

It’s believed one or more people physically handled the bat prior to law-enforcement arrival. Anyone who came in contact with the bat is at high-risk for contracting rabies and high-risk for serious health issues.

“Only individuals in physical contact with the animal are at risk and there are no health risks to the general public,” the news release said.

Anyone who came in contact with the bat is asked to immediately call the Prince William Health District at 703-792-7329 and Manassas Animal Control at 703-257-8102.

The city reminds people to never handle bats or other wild animals.

